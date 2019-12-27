Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - Detectives in Greenwood are investigating 3 drive-by shootings since Christmas Eve and working to confirm a connection.
Two of those incidents happened Friday morning just an hour apart. At 6:20am, Greenwood Police were called to Gage Street where a man, who was inside his residence, was shot in the head. That man was reportedly alert and conscious when first responders arrived. He was initially transported to a Greenwood Hospital but then was taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial by helicopter for further treatment.
Then, just an hour later, while detectives were still processing that scene, police got another call of a house a half mile away on Brannon Street getting hit by gunfire. Fortunately nobody was injured there.
Those two shooting incidents come right after a shooting at the Hazelwood Court Apartments on Durst Avenue on Christmas Eve. Several apartments were hit with gunfire and a man was grazed in the arm.
The Public Information Officer for the Greenwood Police Department, Johnathan Link, told FOX Carolina it was miraculous that more people weren’t seriously hurt.
Of the gunfire Link says, “It’s always disappointing to see that this is how people are choosing to solve their problems whatever their disagreements or issues are and that it’s come to the point that that’s what you’re thinking about on Christmas Eve.”
Because of the close proximity and timing of the shootings, Link says there’s a good possibility they are related. But this early in the investigation, detectives don’t have the evidence to say that definitively.
Investigators are still talking to neighbors and possible witnesses about what they saw and heard and checking to see if any surveillance cameras may have captured video of the shootings.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Greenwood police: 1 person wounded, several apartments struck by bullets in Christmas Eve shooting
