GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said traffic was being diverted Thursday afternoon after a diesel leak near the Greenwood Mall.
Police said the leak was on the road near Chick-Fil-A at the mall.
Traffic was being diverted as crews worked to clean the spill.
Police asked drivers to be patient and expect delays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.