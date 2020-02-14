GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenwood police said they were searching for a possible shooting Friday afternoon.
Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said officers were called to South State Bank on Montague Avenue around noon after a man pulled up into the parking lot and asked for help.
Link said the man said he had been shot and had blood visible on him.
Before anyone could call 911, Link said the man got back into a car and drove away.
Police then began searching the area for the man, so they could try to help him.
Link did not have a description of the man or the vehicle he was driving.
