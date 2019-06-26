Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood police have arrested a woman after they say she set fire to her live-in boyfriends clothes and, inadvertently, part of her home.
Arrest warrants state that Courtney Harman admitted to officers that she was involved in a dispute with her boyfriend and she set his clothes on fire.
According to police, Harmon accidentally set part of her residence on fire at the time of the incident.
Police arrested Harmon and charged her with two counts of third degree arson.
