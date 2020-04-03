Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Greenwood are calling on the community to help fight crime and officers say one of the best ways to do that is with camera surveillance systems.
Now, homeowners with camera surveillance systems can partner with the police department and sign up for a program called CCTV: Citizen Cameras Tackling Violence.
Residents who sign up will make sure that their contact information is up to date with investigators so they can contact homeowners and arrange to view camera footage if there is a nearby incident.
Police say the list will be kept confidential within the police department and not be used to solicit citizens for anything.
The goal of the program is to help investigators know where they can go for possible footage if an incident occurs.
To sign up, individuals can call (864) 942-8405 during normal business hours or use the form on our website.
