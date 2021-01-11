GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Superintendent Steve Glenn announced that the Greenwood 50 will have virtual learning days on Tuesday, January 19th through Friday, January 22nd.
Dr. Glenn stated, “Our students and staff have worked extremely hard during the first semester despite the challenges presented by the pandemic. Our top priority since we reopened our schools in August has been to provide our students with quality instruction in a safe learning environment. We have monitored our student and staff absences on a daily basis during the first semester and since we returned from Winter Break. In an effort to continue providing our students with great instruction while doing it safely, we feel it is in the best interest of our schools to begin virtual learning next week on Tuesday. Virtual learning will allow our students and staff to reduce face-to-face contact and return to school healthy on Monday, January 25th.”
Students will not report to school on those and will work from home. Assignments will be posted to Seesaw or Google Classroom for students in grades 1 -12. Students in K4, K5, and in some 1st grade classes will complete paper packets of independent work.
Teachers will have a daily Google Meets beginning on Tuesday, January 19th and will be available for assistance via email.
