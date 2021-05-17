GREENWOOD, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Greenwood School District 50 said they will offer Covid-19 vaccination clinics to students 12 years old and older with the help of Self Regional Healthcare beginning Friday, May 28.
According to the Director of Communications Johnathan Graves, students 12 years of age and older, parents, and employees in District 50 will be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Vaccines will be administered at Emerald High School from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Greenwood High School from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
It is also mentioned that the second does of the vaccine will be administered by Self Regional Healthcare at their Drive Through Services that are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
He goes on to say students will need parental consent in order to receive the vaccine at their high school.
Graves said a Covid-19 consent vaccine form should be completed before receiving the vaccine on May 28. He also said to visit Greenwood and Emerald High School to complete a paper copy, and once completed it should be returned to the main office or school nurse at the student's high school.
A consent vaccine form can also be found here.
MORE NEWS: District confirms: Long-time TL Hanna football coach passes away
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.