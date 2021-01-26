GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Greenwood School District 50 announced it will recommend a bonus check for all employees within the district.
According to the district, all full-time and part-time will begin receiving a bonus check of $1,500 beginning in March after the board of trustees approval on a budget amendment in February's board meeting.
“Our budget is in a good place with a slightly above 30% surplus currently in our general fund,” Superintendent Steve Glenn stated in a news release. “I can’t think of a better way to use these funds than on our outstanding employees who have helped us successfully reopen our schools. Thanks to their hard work and dedication, we were able to offer three instructional options during the first semester. In spite of the challenges presented to us during these unprecedented times, our employees have stepped up in a huge way to make a difference in the lives of our students.”
