GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood School District 50 announced it is enforcing a curfew on student's laptops.

Starting Friday, Nov. 19, internet service on student's Chromebooks will be turned off at a certain time, according to the district.

The curfew for middle schools will go 10:01 p.m. until 4:59 a.m, Monday through Sunday. The curfew for high school will go 12:01 a.m. curfew until 4:59 a.m., Monday through Sunday.

The district said this includes holidays.

sirad23
sirad23

Now they want to dictate when your child does his homework. It's about power and control, not your child. Virtual school involves up to 10 hours a day. Let's put more of a burden on children and parents, yeah that makes sense. Not!

