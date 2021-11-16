GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood School District 50 announced it is enforcing a curfew on student's laptops.
Starting Friday, Nov. 19, internet service on student's Chromebooks will be turned off at a certain time, according to the district.
The curfew for middle schools will go 10:01 p.m. until 4:59 a.m, Monday through Sunday. The curfew for high school will go 12:01 a.m. curfew until 4:59 a.m., Monday through Sunday.
The district said this includes holidays.
Greenwood School District 50 will now have Chromebook curfews for middle and high school student Chromebooks. pic.twitter.com/UVAxxGDGzl— Greenwood 50 Schools (@Gwd50Schools) November 16, 2021
comment
Now they want to dictate when your child does his homework. It's about power and control, not your child. Virtual school involves up to 10 hours a day. Let's put more of a burden on children and parents, yeah that makes sense. Not!
