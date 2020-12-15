GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood School District 50 announced that students in the district will have an eLearning day on Thursday, Dec. 17.
The school district said students, teachers, staff, and admin will not report to the building on Thursday. eLearning assignments will be posted to Seesaw or Google classroom for students in grades 1st -12th. K4 & K5 students will complete paper packets of independent work.
Superintendent Steve Glenn stated in a news release, “Our top two priorities since reopening schools are the safety of our students and staff and providing quality instruction every day. We will also utilize this day as an opportunity to contact trace any individuals who may report a possible positive COVID-19 case. Our goal is for our students, teachers, staff, and community to have a healthy and safe holiday with their families.”
School officials said teachers will be available for assistance via email during office hours (9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m & 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.).
