Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, the Greenwood School District 50 Board of Trustees met to discuss the back-to-school plan and safety precautions that will be in effect when school resumes in August.
According to the district's director of communications, the start of school has now been moved from August 18 to August 24. The school's calendar as it stands right now can be viewed here.
In addition to the new start date, the board approved a measure requiring face coverings for students and staff in certain areas. These include:
- While on the school bus
- While entering and exiting vehicles
- In hallways
- In restrooms
- In the cafeteria
- In the media center
- Other areas of campus as directed by school staff
Officials say if a face covering is needed, it will be provided by the school. Face coverings that are offensive in nature or that cause a disruption are prohibited.
In an effort to provide a safe environment for all students and staff, parents are asked to monitor their child's health daily and prior to attending school.
Children should stay home if any one of the following exist:
- Fever (temperature 100.4 or higher) in the past 24 hours?
- Child has new or worsening cough?
- Child has any breathing difficulties such as shortness of breath?
- Child has experienced a loss of smell or taste?
- Child has been exposed to anyone who is sick, being tested for COVID-19 or diagnosed with COVID-19 (Before returning to school contact school nurse)
Your child should stay home if any two (2) of the following exist:
- Child has extreme fatigue or is generally not feeling well?
- Child experienced chills,
- Sore throat
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- Congestion or runny nose
- Diarrhea
- Nausea or vomiting
The district's full pandemic safety expectations and precautions can be read below.
