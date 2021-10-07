GREENWOOD, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Greenwood School District 50 recently announced a partnership with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) and Mako Medical Laboratories to offer free COVID-19 testing to students and staff starting Monday, Oct. 11.
According to the school district, the drive-through testing will be available to District 50 students and staff only at Genesis Education Center, located in front of the gym, on Mondays and Wednesday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
“If a student or staff member is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or needing a negative PCR test to return to school, they will now have the ability to utilize this free drive-through testing site. This testing site is exclusively for District 50 students and staff and MAKO has stated that test results will be ready within 24 hours," said Communications Director Johnathan L. Graves.
Superintendent Steve Glenn said this in a statement:
"I would encourage all of our students and staff to take advantage of this. Our goal is to lessen the amount of lost time that students and staff may experience from class or our schools due to COVID-19 isolations or quarantines. This will serve as another excellent tool in keeping our students and staff healthy and safe throughout the school year.”
To register online for this new COVID-19 testing site, visit this link for students and this link for staff.
