GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood School District 50 announced an update to its Covid-19 guidance based on DHEC's new mask guidelines released for schools and childcare.
The school district said this new guidance will allow for individual schools, not the entire district, to move towards an endemic approach for Covid-19 with flexibility should a surge or new variant return.
Effective March 1, Greenwood School District 50 said schools may suspect Test-to-Stay or quarantine once they have had two consecutive weeks with less than 10% of all students and staff having Covid-19.
When Test-to-Stay or quarantine has stopped, contact tracing, testing, and masking of close contacts without symptoms is no longer required, according to the district.
We're told schools will continue to report the number of cases to DHEC on a weekly basis.
