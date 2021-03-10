GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood County School District 52 is expected to for students doing in-person learning to return to five days a week.
According to the school district, beginning Monday, Mar. 15, all maroon and gold hybrid students will return to a five day a week school schedule. Virtual students will remain virtual for the remainder for the school year.
The school district also mentioned that employees have been given the opportunity to get vaccinated on Mar. 17 and receive their second shot on April 7.
Due to the possible side effects of the second shot, the school district says classes there will be a remote learning day for all students and faculty on April 8. Students will return to school on April 9.
