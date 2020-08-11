GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) At their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, the Greenwood County School District 52 Board announced a face mask policy that will require students to wear them on buses and in the hallways.
Kindergarten through twelfth grade students will have to wear the masks in the hallways between classes, or during periods of time when a six-foot distance cannot be safely maintained.
Exceptions for wearing masks include during mealtimes, administration of medicine or times when a six-foot distance can be properly maintained by students and staff.
