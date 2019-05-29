GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood School District 50 has a new superintendent, joining them from another district in Greenwood County.
The district announced Wednesday that Dr. Steve Glenn will take the reins on July 1 after a search with help from firm Coleman Lew Canny Bowen of Charlotte.
Glenn previously served at Greenwood School District 52 in Ninety Six as assistant superintendent, middle and high school principal, director, assistant principal, and teacher. Glenn has a Bachelor of Science in physical education from Mars Hill College and a Masters of Education in educational leadership from Clemson. In 2005, Glenn earned his Doctorate in educational leadership from Clemson.
Glenn has also served as director of the G. Frank Russell Technology Center and as principal of Westview Middle School.
David Trent, chairman of the district's board of trustees, said in a release "We welcom Dr. Glenn and his family to the Greenwood community. We are confident that his leadership will take our District to a new level of academic excellence."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.