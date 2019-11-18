GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenwood School District is proposing adopting a new modified calendar for the 2021-2022 school year.
On November 18th, district board members held a vote, and the calendar was approved by a 7 to 2 vote. However, it still needs to be approved by the State Board of Education.
The district plans to still operate on a traditional calendar in 2020.
Superintendent Steve Glenn stated. “This decision was not made lightly. After careful consideration from all of our stakeholders via emails, surveys, and public forums we feel this is the best decision for our school district and community. Throughout the process, I have been impressed by the feedback and enthusiasm from our district and community about the calendar and education as a whole.”
The new modified calendar would give students and teachers a two week break every nine weeks, which will result in a shorter summer break. School leaders believe the new calendar will allow students more time to evaluate their classes and catch up on extra work.
