GREENWOOD, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenwood School District 50 Board of Trustees called a special meeting tonight to discuss face coverings in their schools, and voted for face coverings to be a parental option effective immediately.
The School District says face coverings are still strongly recommended inside all schools and facilities for students for the rest of the school year. The District also says parents will need to complete a DHEC opt-out form for their child.
They go on to say that the face covering parental option will remain in place for District 50 summer school, beginning Monday, June 7.
The School District also says employees will be allowed to opt out of face coverings by completing a form.
They also mention that due to a federal mandate, students still have to wear masks the school bus.
