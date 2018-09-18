GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenwood Miracle League is a baseball team of about 40 kids with special needs, and because of recent damage their needing to replace their specialized field.
The field that is made from rubber tiles is now buckling after recent heavy rains.
Over the last couple years the director for the league, Brandon Strickland, says they've tried to repair the field multiple times, but it's now worse than it's ever been.
"From the third base dugout to the pitcher's mound was buckled up one straight line, and it was probably 30 or 40 feet", Strickland explains.
This forced the team to cancel their game this past Saturday.
However, there are other areas of the field that have caused problems for them in the past. Last fall Strickland said a similar situation made them cancel the whole season.
Strickland says they've tried to repair it as best they can, but it's time for a replacement, "The new fields they say are new and improved. Their seamless and there sort of like a track that you would see on a college or high school campus".
The only problem now is that new field will cost them over $100,000 to install, and they are a self-funded organization.
They're now turning to the community for donations.
If you would like to donate, visit the team's GoFundMe page.
