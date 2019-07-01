GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A local Upstate woman has won $125,000 from a ticket bought at a gas station.
She says she laid awake with the ticket in hand, thinking of ways to spend the prize money.
She settled on paying off her husband’s truck, writing checks to the kids and booking a vacation for herself.
“I held it tight to my chest,” she told lottery officials the next day when she cashed in the winning ticket.
The Greenwood winner claimed the last top prizes of $125,000 in the ($5) Power Shot Multiplier game, at odds of 1 in 660,000.
For selling the claimed ticket, G Food Mart in Greenwood received a commission of $1,250.
