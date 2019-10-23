GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Eighth Circuit Solicitor announced Wednesday that a 37-year-old Greenwood man pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child, and was sentenced to more than two decades behind bars.
According to a press release, Joshua Eric Parham was initially arrested in 2016 after the victim reportedly told authorities he had sexually abused her on multiple occasions, at different locations, over a three year period.
Parham was scheduled to appear in court in March 2019, but failed to show up for his trial. Officials discovered he had cut his ankle monitor, and fled to Alabama.
He was extradited back to South Carolina after being apprehended by Alabama law enforcement in April.
Parham pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He was sentenced to 15 years for one of the counts, and seven for the second - totaling to 22 years in prison.
“I am extremely proud of the relentless work put in by my staff and our law enforcement partners to make sure this child abuser is removed from our community and in prison for many years to come, while also not subjecting this young victim to taking the stand at trial,” Solicitor Stumbo said following the sentencing. “We will continue to prioritize and fight for victims of predators like Joshua Parham.”
