COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The 3A, 4A and 5A South Carolina High School Football State Championship have been rescheduled for Friday due to weather concerns on Saturday, the South Carolina High School League announced Tuesday.
The games will be played at Williams-Brice stadium in Columbia.
Greer will face Myrtle Beach in the 4A Championship game at 1 p.m.
Chester will face Dillon in the 3A Championship game at 4 p.m.
T.L. Hanna will face Dutch fork at 7:30 p.m. in the 5A Championship game.
“The safety of our student-athletes as well as the strong fan base they have garnered this season is our primary focus,” Jerome Singleton, SCHSL Commissioner, said in a news release. “We realize this is an inconvenience for some but we hope everyone can understand the priority for this weekend must indeed be providing the safest environment possible. Knowing the high school sports fans of South Carolina, Friday is sure to be THE biggest day of football for the entire state.”
The 1A and 2A games scheduled for Friday at Benedict College remain the same.
