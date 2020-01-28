GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greer CPW said a section of East Poinsett Street will be closed Tuesday night for waterline work in the area.
The area between Trade Street and Randall Street will be blocked off between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Drivers are asked to use Highway 14 or South Line Street as alternate routes.
