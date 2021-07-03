GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greer Commission of Public Works (Greer CPW) announced on Saturday that a downed tree on Morrow Street and caused power outages for more than 500 customers.
Greer CPW Announced the outages and provided updates in a series of tweets on Saturday evening.
Power should be restored. This is what caused the outage. pic.twitter.com/NlIIuYprux— Greer CPW (@GreerCPW) July 3, 2021
