Greer CPW: rates decreasing for customers

GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greer CPW commissioners approved new electric tariffs on Monday that will impact residential and commercial customers, according to a release from the company.
The release says that on average, a customer's electric bill could decrease by 2.5 percent.
Greer CPW Chairman Jeff Howell Shared his thoughts in the release.
“We believe this is a positive change for our customers and the decrease is a testament to CPW staff reducing expenses without impacting quality of service.”
The company says that the new rates will go into effect on January 1, 2021.
MORE NEWS: Key government agency acknowledges Biden's win and begins formal transition
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.