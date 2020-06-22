GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) Beginning July 1, Greer Commission of Public Works will resume disconnections and late fees for nonpayment.
For four months, the company has paused the late fee and disconnection policy to help customers during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We understand the financial hardship some of our customers are going through and have put several steps in place to help customers but also make sure they do not get behind on payments and fees,” said Jeff Howell, Greer CPW Chairman.
Though the policy will resume at the beginning of July, Greer CPW says customers with past due balances of $200 or greater as of June 30, will automatically be enrolled in a 12-month interest free payment arrangement plan.
Those with less than a $200 balance are encouraged to call customer service at (864) 848-5500 and apply for Greer CPW's 3-month payment arrangement plan.
For financial assistance with paying bills, Greer CPW recommends contacting Greer Relief, which is an organization that works to prevent hunger and homelessness in the community.
“Navigating the pandemic and deciding what is best for employees and customers has been a daily discussion for the past four months,” said Mike Richard, Greer CPW General Manager. “We hope by slowly implementing these policies we can accommodate as many customers as possible."
