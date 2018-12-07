COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate football teams were in Columbia vying for state championship titles on Friday at Williams-Brice stadium in Columbia.
Greer and Myrtle Beach met for the 4A Championship game at 1 p.m.
Greer was up 14-10 over Myrtle Beach at the end of the half but was down 21-31 at the end of the third quarter.
In the end, Greer fell to Myrtle Beach 21-37.
Chester will face Dillon in the 3A Championship game at 4 p.m.
T.L. Hanna will face Dutch fork at 7:30 p.m. in the 5A Championship game.
