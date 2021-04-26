GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The 2021 Pelham Medical Center Greer Family Festival has been postponed to the beginning of October.
The festival that happened throughout downtown Greer and Greer City Park will take place on Friday, Oct. 1, 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Sat., Oct. 2, 12 p.m. until 10 p.m.
"The Greer Family Fest has become a signature event for the Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce and for the past 35 years, the festival welcomed more than 10,000 people annually to downtown Greer. A special thank you to our event sponsor, Pelham Medical Center, for their continued support for the event as well as our more than 200 volunteers that help make this annual event a success. I hope to see you there!" shares Greer Chamber President, David Merhib.
For more information, click here.
MORE NEWS: Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham announces run for SC governor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.