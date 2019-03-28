GREER, SC ( FOX Carolina) - The Greer Fire Department will host a blood drive and fundraiser to support one of their own.
Kevin Holtzclaw was diagnosed with necrotizing fasciitis in February. He went to the hospital on February 16 for what he thought was an infection on his leg, but was later discovered to be the flesh-eating bacteria.
The disease has destroyed layers of tissue on Kevin's leg, down to the muscle. The infection also entered his blood stream.
Kevin is undergoing dialysis and has had skin graphs to cover the wound caused by the bacterial infection. Because of the disease, he has had to undergo several surgeries and needed multiple units of blood.
The purpose of the blood and fundraiser is to raise money for Kevin's medical costs and restore the blood used in his treatment. He's been a firefighter for more than two decades.
This isn't a battle he's fighting alone though. Firefighters have been in contact with Kevin.
"We try to visit him as much as we can," said Deputy Chief of Operations for GFD Joshua Holzheimer. "We try to let him know we're thinking about him, we're praying for him to get through this."
The blood drive is scheduled for April 12, 2019 at the Greer main fire station, located at 103 West Poinsett Street. Appointments will begin at 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
