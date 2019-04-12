GREER, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- On February 16th, Kevin Holtzclaw, a member of the Fire Department, was admitted to the hospital due to an infection on his leg.
The infection was more serious than originally thought. It turned out to be a bacterial infection damaging layers of tissue.
Holtzclaw has since needed many surgeries and multiple units of blood.
The expense assistance blood drive is in conjunction with the Blood Connection in Kevin's honor to replace the blood used and to provide a benefit to his medical expense.
If you would like to donate, please text or call Farrah Lister at (864) 303-0695 for an appointment time. Appointments will be every fifteen minutes beginning at 1:00 pm. Each donor will receive a $10 Chick-fil-a gift card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.