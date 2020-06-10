GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greer Fire Department posted on Facebook Tuesday that an employee had been placed on leave without pay while an investigation into a social media post takes place.
Below is what the fire department stated:
"The City of Greer is aware of a post on social media by an employee of its Fire Department. That employee has been placed on leave without pay pending further investigation into this matter. The City will apprise the community on the result of this investigation and any additional personnel actions that may be taken. The post in no way reflects the City of Greer’s mission to respect and serve all members of our community."
FOX Carolina has reached out to the city of Greer for more information on the matter.
