GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greer firefighters were called to battle a fire at a home in the Lismore Park community Wednesday night.
According to Deputy Fire Chief Josh Holzheimer, a 911 call came in shortly after 9 p.m. about a house fire on Kylemore Lane, which is next to East Riverside Park.
Holzheimer said firefighters arrived to fund a fully involved fire and multiple other departments responded to help fight the fire.
No one was hurt in the fire. The homeowner said her husband, twin children, and two dogs got out of the house safely.
The homeowner said her husband believes the fire may have started in an outbuilding behind the home.
The Red Cross was called in to help the family.
The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
The Lismore Park neighborhood is off Suber Road.
Holzheimer said a neighboring house also suffered some heat damage that caused some siding to melt.
