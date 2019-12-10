GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – A group of Greer police officers and firefighters made a man’s birthday wish very special on Tuesday.
Kathy Cribb said her son, Josh, turned 29 on Tuesday. Josh is autistic and attends Active Day of Greer, which she says is an adult daycare facility.
Cribb said Josh has loved police officers and firemen his whole life, and he has been wanting to attend area parades in hopes of seeing the emergency vehicles.
“We have tried several times and (parades are) just too much for him,” Cribb said.
Cribb happens to work with a police officer’s wife, who was able to help organize a special visit from some of the City of Greer’s finest to Active Day.
“They organized to have several officers and fireman to visit him. I provided the gift so he would always have something to remember this day.” Cribb said. “Greer Police and Fire and fire went above and beyond.”
