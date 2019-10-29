GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – The city of Greer said officials are reviewing five bids from contractors for the city’s parking garage project.
Officials said the garage will be offer 380 total parking spaces on five levels.
The garage will be built adjacent to the adjacent Hampton Inn project at N. Main St. and Jason St.
The anticipated opening for both is February 2021. 90 parking spaces will be leased to the hotel for guests’ use, officials said.
On Tuesday, officials said five general contractors submitted bids for the project.
Those bids were as follows:
- Triangle Construction Co. of Greenville, S.C. ($5,854,900)
- M.B. Khan Construction Co. of Columbia, S.C. ($6,075,730)
- THS Constructors of Greenville, S.C. ($6,137,000)
- Roebuck Buildings Co. of Roebuck, S.C. ($6,195,000)
- Pinkerton and Laws Construction of Marietta, Ga. ($6,975,000)
Greer City Administrator Ed Driggers said the job will be awarded by Nov. 12 and the winning bidder notified on Nov. 13.
