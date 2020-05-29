GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - FOX Carolina Sports Director Aaron Cheslock confirmed Friday that longtime Greer High School coach and athletic director Travis Perry had passed away.
We're told Perry, who served as Greer's assistant football coach, died Friday morning after a long battle with bile duct cancer.
We have reached out to Greenville County Schools for additional information.
