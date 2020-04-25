(FOX Carolina) -- A former Greer High football player who then went to play for Notre Dame has been drafted by the Carolina Panthers, according to a press release.
Upstate native Troy Pride Jr. was selected as the #113 pick in the fourth round of the 2020 Draft.
During his time playing for Notre Dame he recorded four interceptions and 18 pass breakups in his four seasons as a cornerback, with one of those picks and six pass breakups coming during his senior year.
HE. IS. GOING. TO. BE. A. PROBLEM. 🥶— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 25, 2020
Look at the newest @Panthers cornerback, @TroyPrideJr. #GoIrish x #IrishInTheNFL pic.twitter.com/TqnxWE5NRS
