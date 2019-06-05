Greer High School raising money for locals in need

GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greer alumni cheerleaders and football players are raising money for two locals.
Travis Perry, current Greer High School Athletic Director, has been battling bile duct cancer. And Kevin Holtzlclaw, a firefighter with the Greer Fire Department, has been battling necrotizing faciitis - a flesh eating bacteria.
45 Greer High School alumni to Dooley Field for the Champions for a Cause flag football game.
A few of the alumni players and cheerleaders gathered to take pictures at Dooley Field Wednesday evening. Chad Hannon was apart of the 1989 championship team from GHS and he's excited to gear up and head back to the grid iron with some of his old teammates.
"For us to be able to get back together and kind of talk about those old days, and relive some of those old memories is kind of cool."
The game will be Saturday, June 22 at Dooley Field. Adults can get in for $8, children for $6, current students with a GHS id for $5.
The game is slated to start at 7 p.m. EST.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.