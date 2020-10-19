Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - This weekend, the Greer Commission of Public Works and the Greer Police Department will host an event to safely dispose of your prescription drugs.
The event, happening in front of Greer CPW’s Customer Service Complex, will take place Saturday, October 24, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Officials say the goal of the event is to get potential dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted drugs off the street. The takeback event also prevents medicines from being passed into the water system when they are improperly poured down drains or flushed down toilets.
“With the cancelation of our April drug take back event due to COVID-19, we know this collection event will be important. We anticipate seeing an increased amount of medicine,” said Sergeant Jeff Smith, Community Outreach Officer with the Greer Police Department.
A drive through will be set up at 201 McCall Street in Greer where citizens are asked to bring their medicine, no questions asked. Community members interested in the drug take back day are asked to combine pills in one Ziploc bag and avoid bringing multiple bottles with personal information on it.
The public is asked to no bring liquids, needles or sharp objects, only pills and patches. Organizers say the process should take less than five minutes.
“We accept any kind of over the counter or prescription pills, including pet medicine for our annual drug take back day. This event has proved to be successful the past four years collecting 190 pounds in 2016, 158 pounds in 2017, 112 pounds in 2018 and 286 pounds in 2019,” Smith said.
