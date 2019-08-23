GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Jakyre Kerns has been playing football since he was 7 years old. He says he has his mother to thank for that.
“She made everybody happy. She made me and my little sister happy. Made us feel like we were the best in the world,” Kerns told FOX Carolina.
But when he was just 10 years old, his life turned upside down.
His mother Natasha was shot and killed and after filing for divorce papers from her then-husband.
“After he shot her, I just blacked out,” he said.
He still remembers it vividly.
“I came back to reality, and I came back to her. And I was walking over, I was crying, I was crawling. And she was telling me—just keep trying. Just keep fighting.”
The next years were filled with tears, hardship, and anger, as Jakyre bounced from relative to relative.
But one thing remained constant: football.
“And I took that to the heart, saying—she always pushed me in football, and she told me this was my key, this was how I was going to get out. And she told me it would help my sister later on in life,” said Kerns.
Enter Greer High School running back coach Thomas Wilkes, who was also Jakyre’s 6th grade P.E. teacher.
“I knew he was a special person before he was a special talent,” Wilkes said.
Wilkes knew what Jakyre had been through. And after Kerns had a falling out with his aunt, he took the young man into his own home.
“I’ll never forget the way his voice sounded,” said Wilkes, when asked about the phone call he got from Kerns asking for his help.
“So I told him, ‘pack up your stuff, we’re coming to get you.’”
It’s been two years since that day—and the two are closer than ever. Jakyre is one of the family, and Wilkes and his wife are happy to have him.
“We’re very blessed to have him in our life,” he told FOX Carolina.
Having grown 3 inches and put on a fresh 45 pounds under Wilkes’ guidance, Jakyre now has NFL dreams.
But he says he wouldn’t be where he is today without the man he calls a father figure.
“Coach Wilkes tells me the time will come, and just to follow my heart,” said Kerns.
“He said, we’re just gonna pray. And God will show us the way of where we need to be at.”
