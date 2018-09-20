GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Spartanburg County said Thursday a Greer man had been arrested after three young victims revealed graphic details of sex abuse they had endured as children during a forensic interview.
James Bradburn Jr. is accused of sexually abusing the three children and forcing them to watch pornography. The victims were around 7, 8 and 12 years old when the abuse began. One of the victims told investigators Bradburn assaulted her with toys and food items during the course of the abuse, according to an incident report.
Deputies said Bradburn was arrested Wednesday night but invoked his right to an attorney.
The 37-year-old from Greer was charged with ten offenses, including two counts of distributing obscene material to a minor under 13 years of age, criminal sexual conduct second degree with a minor between the ages of 11 and 14, and seven counts of criminal sexual conduct first degree with a minor under age 11.
