GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greer man who took part in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced.
James Lollis Jr. was arrested in September 2021 and pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Lollis entered the Capitol Building through the Senate Wing door at about 3:22 p.m. on Jan. 6. They say he walked through the lobby for several minutes before leaving through the Senate Wing door. at about 3:27 p.m.
The FBI also says another officer's BWC video shows that Lollis made his way to the Lower West Terrace entrance to the Capitol Building at about 3:29 p.m.
On Friday Lollis was sentenced 90 days home detention, 36 months probation, 100 hours of community service and a $500 fine.
