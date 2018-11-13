Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue announced that on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, they arrested Dirk Patrick Heiser, owner of Carolina Funding LLC in Greer.
The DOR says Heiser is charged with seven counts of failing to collect, account for, and pay withholding taxes.
Officials say that Heiser was responsible to collect, report and pay the state withholding taxes for the company from 2011-2017 and failed to pay $332,067 he withheld from employee paychecks.
Heiser was being held at the Greenville County Detention Center. If convicted, he faces fines up to $10,000 and or up to five years in prison per charge.
