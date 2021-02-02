COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Attorney General's Office announced the arrested of a man on multiple charges relating to the sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to a released from state Attorney General Alan Wilson, 25-year-old Douglas Javier Alverson of Greer is being charged on 10 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor, which carries a sentence of up to 10 years for each count.
Investigators state that Alverson was found to be in possession of multiple files of child sex abuse material.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's office, according to the release.
MORE NEWS: Jeff Bezos is stepping down as Amazon CEO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.