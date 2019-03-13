GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – United States Attorney Sherri A. Lydon announced Wednesday that a Greer man is headed to federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child porn.
Keith D. Cook, 38, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison and ordered to serve 20 years under court-ordered supervision when he is released.
Back in January 2017, Greenville County deputies found multiple child porn images on a mobile device that belonged to Cook and more child porn was found on a computer at Cook’s workplace.
Cook admitted he had downloaded the files.
Lydon said the case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.
