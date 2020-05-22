GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Greer man has passed away after a single vehicle accident along Gibbs Shoals Road, according to the coroner.
Coroner Kent Dill with Greenville County identified him as 43 year old, John Thomas Stanfield, Jr.
He was seat belted at the time of the accident.
The incident is under investigation of Greenville County's Coroners Office and the Greer Police Department.
