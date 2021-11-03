GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A man could face a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for wire fraud and money laundering of almost $2 million related to the coronavirus after pleading guilty, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Rhett DeHart.
According to DeHart, 47-year-old Jeffrey Gossett, pleaded guilty to felony counts of wire fraud and money laundering related to the coronavirus, specifically Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL).
According to DeHart, evidence presented to the Court showed that from March 2020 and continuing until August 2020, Gossett devised a scheme to defraud and obtain money and property by false and fraudulent pretenses.
DeHart says specifically, Gossett submitted false PPP loan and EIDL applications issued as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. He obtained $1,870,549.00 of PPP and EIDL assistance, says DeHart.
The Acting U.S. Attorney says Gossett could also face a fine of $250,000 and three years of supervision to follow the term of imprisonment, and restitution.
He also says United States District Judge Timothy M. Cain accepted the guilty plea and will sentence Gossett after receiving and reviewing a sentencing report prepared by the United State Probation Office.
“Taking money meant for those in need is reprehensible, especially during a pandemic,” said Acting U.S. Attorney DeHart in a press release. “With the help of our federal and local partners, this office will continue to investigate and prosecute those who seek to turn the misfortune of others into illegal gains for themselves.”
The case was investigated by the FBI, SBA OIG, and the Internal Revenue Service.
MORE NEWS: Elementary Student found with gun this morning, said Greenville Co. Schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.