Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville County man's joy turned to panic after he thought he lost a winning lottery ticket worth $150,000.
According the the South Carolina Education Lottery, the Greer man said the winning ticket had been in his wallet for several days before he realized he'd matched four of the first five white ball numbers and the Powerball for the lottery on January 22.
When he arrived at the lottery office, he told officials, "I couldn't find it this morning." Officials say the man did not stop searching until he found the winning ticket tucked into an envelope saying, "I put it there for safe keeping."
The winning ticket was sold at the QuickTrip #1105 in Greenville on North Pleasantburg Drive. For selling the winning ticket the gas station will receive a commission of $1500.
