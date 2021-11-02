GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - There’s a new sound happening at Greer Middle College. For the first time, there’s a band program.
Right now, there are only one students in the band.
Jason Rainey is the director, but he also doubles as the school’s Spanish teacher. He can’t help but smile when speaking about the students’ success in the band.
Most of the members are woodwind to instruments.
“The pressure’s on,” said Rainey. If you miss a note, it’s all on you; everybody notices — you can’t hide behind somebody.”
“To see everybody working together, piece by piece, once we play it all together it sounds awesome,” said Felex Mikhail, a freshman at GMC who plays alto saxophone.
Although it’s a small group, their efforts are noticed. From Rainey to the students, it’s all challenge and rewarding at the same time.
“I’m very proud of them for taking on that kind of pressure and doing their best,” RAINEY said. “There’s been major improvement since the first day we played the first note in this room in August.”
“I think it’s very important, mainly because you get to lead the first band and set an example for the new bands that are coming in, and the new students we’re going to get,” said Alli Chandler, a sophomore at GMC, who plays the trumpet.
