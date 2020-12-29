TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department is responding to a bank robbery in Taylors where the suspect escaped on foot.
According to the police department, at approximately 3:25 p.m., officers responded to the Bank of Travelers Rest for calls of a robbery.
Lt. Patrick Fortenberry says officers are currently on scene trying to find the suspect who escaped on foot.
The Lieutenant says the suspect is a male wearing all black clothing and has a blue face covering over his face.
GPD says no one was hurt during this incident.
The Greer Police Department asks that anyone who ho had any information to please contact the Greer Police Department at (864) 848-2151.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.