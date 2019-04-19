GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greer police say two different emergency response teams descended on a home Thursday evening after an argument among residents.
According to police, the Emergency Response Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team responded around 7:45 p.m. to a home on Heatherwood Lane in reference to a call about a disturbance between a landlord and tenants. Once on scene, police say they determined the landlord was the homeowner who rented spare rooms to his roommates. The homeowner reportedly got into an argument with his girlfriend and the police were called.
At some point, Greer PD says the homeowner was talking with officers, but then went back inside and locked the door with one roommate still inside. After a short time, police say the Crisis Negotiation Team made contact with the last roommate and he came out of the house.
After confirming nobody else was inside or potentially in harms' way, and after confirming that the other people living at the residence were not going back, Greer PD says their officers left the scene.
Police have not filed charges on anyone involved.
